Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TCBI traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

