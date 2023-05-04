Insider Buying: Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,828,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

