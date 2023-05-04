Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $60,190.11 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $193.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

