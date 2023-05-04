Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 2,819 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $22,890.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $44,765.72.

On Thursday, February 9th, Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Reginald Seeto sold 3,069 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $50,331.60.

CDNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. 741,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,188. The firm has a market cap of $462.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $33.18.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lowered shares of CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 9.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,799,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,147,000 after buying an additional 611,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CareDx by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 914,713 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

