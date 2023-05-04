Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells 23,613 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New Relic Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 492,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $80.88.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of New Relic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $20,695,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $5,810,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of New Relic by 13.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Cowen lifted their price objective on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.