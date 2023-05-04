Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,694,534 shares in the company, valued at $838,490,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PTC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.22. 577,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,565. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.97 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

