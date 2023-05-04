Insider Selling: Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) EVP Sells $1,087,343.75 in Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

