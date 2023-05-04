Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.90-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $144.84.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at $586,219,524.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 131.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.