InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.37 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.32. 25,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,476. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,142.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,142.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,160 shares of company stock worth $1,774,134. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterDigital by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.