International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $122.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,396. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.88.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

