International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.8% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.01. 1,098,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

