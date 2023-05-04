Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.49

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 8001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $535,000.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

