Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $142.01 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

