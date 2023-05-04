Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,362. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

