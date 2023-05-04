iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) Shares Down 1%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 1,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.02% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

