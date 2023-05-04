iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.23. Approximately 871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 13.91% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

