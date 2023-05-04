IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.15 million.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPG Photonics stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 119,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $134.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675 in the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Articles

