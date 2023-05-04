IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.80.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
