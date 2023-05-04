IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

