iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $406.59. 2,021,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,923. The company has a market cap of $302.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

