iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $405.92. The company had a trading volume of 837,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,677. The company has a market capitalization of $302.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

