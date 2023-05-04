iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 123,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 43,032 shares.The stock last traded at $98.56 and had previously closed at $99.34.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

