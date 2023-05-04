iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. 141,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 697,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

