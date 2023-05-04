iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.56

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 66941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.
iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.
iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile
The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
