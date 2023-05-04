iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 53,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 29,254 shares.The stock last traded at $62.73 and had previously closed at $63.44.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $766.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.