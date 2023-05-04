iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Boosted by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 6.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.67. The company had a trading volume of 370,130 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.