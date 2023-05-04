iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.16. 23,184,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,260,496. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

