iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,724 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $102.74. 264,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.