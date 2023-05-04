iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,076 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLV opened at $23.46 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.