iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Dakota Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $21,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000.

OEF stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $185.82. 31,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.64 and a 200-day moving average of $178.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $197.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

