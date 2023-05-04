Issuer Direct (ISDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $77.01 million, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISDR. TheStreet cut shares of Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

