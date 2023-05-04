Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Insider Activity at Itron

Itron Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $512,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. 47,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.68 and a beta of 1.34. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Itron’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also

