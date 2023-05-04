Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.52 million. Itron also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Itron stock traded up $8.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. Itron has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $62.91.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $60,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $512,453. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after buying an additional 106,342 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Itron by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

