Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $11.86

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $13.00. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 114,725 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 49.20% and a negative net margin of 1,896.02%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $54,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,766.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.