J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,655 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in UFP Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1,747.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in UFP Industries by 205.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $82.26 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,827. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Stories

