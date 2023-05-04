Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $148.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.80.
A number of equities analysts have commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE J opened at $115.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.
Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.
