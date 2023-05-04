Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $148.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE J opened at $115.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.