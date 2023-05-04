James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years. James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $762.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.45 million. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JRVR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James River Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,403,000 after buying an additional 113,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,827,000 after buying an additional 98,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,155,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.