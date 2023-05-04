Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 328,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 372,715 shares.The stock last traded at $49.54 and had previously closed at $49.54.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 572,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 75,953 shares during the last quarter.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.