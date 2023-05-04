JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and traded as low as $6.76. JBS shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 112,884 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBSAY shares. Barclays cut shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

JBS Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Featured Articles

