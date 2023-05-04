Jet Protocol Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $141,008.42 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,250.08 or 0.99958622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0105839 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,305.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

