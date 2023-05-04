John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.32.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $937,120.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 79,033 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

