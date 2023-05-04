Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $123.00

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.00 and last traded at $127.09, with a volume of 30329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.