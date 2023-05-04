Joystick (JOY) Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Joystick has a market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $24,065.37 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,877.57 or 0.99953539 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05606068 USD and is up 7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,462.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

