JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,684 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

