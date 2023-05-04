Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.90-9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.94 million. Kadant also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,472. Kadant has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $221.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.52.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Kadant by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kadant by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

