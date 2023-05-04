Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.38 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.90-$9.15 EPS.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI stock traded up $6.23 on Wednesday, hitting $192.61. The company had a trading volume of 96,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,248. Kadant has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $221.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

KAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

