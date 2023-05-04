Kathryn Girten Acquires 4,900 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $105.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

