Kathryn Girten Acquires 4,900 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance
Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $105.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.57.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile
