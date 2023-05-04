Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Kava has a market cap of $401.14 million and approximately $255.55 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00058539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00021047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 504,953,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,002,158 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.