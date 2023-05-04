KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 2,898 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,724,369. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,969,859. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $169.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

