KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires Shares of 25,223 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ META traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.79. 4,580,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,995,266. The stock has a market cap of $611.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

