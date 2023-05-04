KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,347,000 after acquiring an additional 128,473 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,229,000 after purchasing an additional 69,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 769,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,115,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 178,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,346. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

